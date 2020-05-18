MONTREAL -- The mobile COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal North – one of the city's hardest-hit areas – is still stationed in the borough but has moved locations.

Anyone interested in showing up to the clinic without an appointment must do so between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday or Tuesday, at the Cultural and Community House on Rolland Boulevard.

On Thursday and Friday, the clinic was stationed at Garon Arena, near the borough’s city hall. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, it was parked at the Fleury Arena.

The region’s integrated health and social service centre is reminding people that in order to be tested, they must be showing symptoms such as a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. People who aren’t showing symptoms but who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are also being tested.

Another by-appointment testing clinic is available for Montreal North residents behind the Rivière-des-Prairies Hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2020.