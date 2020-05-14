MONTREAL -- A mobile screening clinic for COVID-19 pulled into Montreal North’s Garon Arena on Thursday to serve one of Montreal's most affected areas.

The arrival of the mobile clinic – which will be open for two days – wraps up testing at the CLSC on Lacordaire Boulevard. Originally set to close on Monday, the CLSC’s testing site was kept open until the mobile one rolled in.

Last week, public health officials announced the deployment of a massive screening effort in Montreal, focused on the most affected areas, including Montreal North.

The other COVID-19 screening clinic that Montreal North residents can visit is at the Rivière-des-Prairies hospital – outside of their borough at 7070 Blvd. Perras. The by-appointment testing site is open until 8 p.m.

Another mobile walk-in clinic was set up on Thursday on the grounds of Cégep Marie-Victorin and is open until 4:00 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2020.