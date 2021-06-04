QUEBEC CITY -- A Quebec MNA for Parti Quebecois is leaving the caucus to sit as an independent.

Sylvain Roy, the PQ member for the riding of Bonaventure in the Gaspe Peninsula, made the announcement in a tweet Friday morning, saying he had a rift with PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

"Recently, an event occurred that broke the bond of trust that existed between me and the leader of the Parti Québécois. For this reason, I am announcing that I am obliged to leave the caucus of the Parti Québécois," he wrote. "I will sit as an independent and will continue to defend the interests of Quebecers, Gaspesians and the people of my riding."



Roy, 56, was first elected in 2012 and has been and MNA for the PQ since then. In 2018, Roy remained on the ballot while undergoing treatment for throat cancer.



The third oppisiotn party, twn MNAs were elected under the party in 2018. Now only seven remain after the previous departures of Catherine Fournier (Marie-Victorin), who also left the caucus, and Harold Lebel (Rimouski), who was excluded from the caucus after sexual assault charges were filed against him.



Récemment, il est arrivé un évènement qui a brisé le lien de confiance qui existait entre moi et le chef du parti Québécois. Pour cette raison, j’annonce que je suis dans l’obligation de quitter le caucus du parti Québécois. 1/3 — Sylvain Roy (@Roy_Bonaventure) June 4, 2021

Je siégerai comme indépendant et continuerai de défendre les intérêts des Québécois, des Gaspésiens et des gens de ma circonscription. 2/3 — Sylvain Roy (@Roy_Bonaventure) June 4, 2021

Je demeure un militant de notre liberté, de notre émancipation et de l’obligation de nous faire respecter que ce soit comme nation ou comme individu. 3/3 — Sylvain Roy (@Roy_Bonaventure) June 4, 2021

- With files from The Canadian Press