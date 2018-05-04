

CTV Montreal





Amir Khadir has confirmed he will not run again, while David Heurtel is expected to make a similar announcement later today.

Khadir, the first MNA from Quebec Solidaire to win a seat in the National Assembly, was first elected on Dec. 8, 2008 as the first and at the time only Quebec Solidaire MNA.

During his ten years in office he has been a firm supporter of women's rights, and also made waves when he demonstrated outside a store selling products imported from Israel.

A doctor, Khadir has always demanded better health care for all in Quebec.

Meanwhile the current Immigration Minister, Heurtel, is expected to announce Friday that he will leave politics in October.

Before being first elected in a by-election in 2013 as a Liberal MNA, Heurtel worked as a political attaché for Parti Quebecois Premier Bernard Landry. He also served as the general manager for the Olympic Installations Board in Montreal.

Heurtel said a key factor in his joining the Liberal party was the discomfort he felt as the PQ championed its discriminatory Charter of Values, which would have banned the wearing of religious symbols.

Heurtel spent two and a half years as Environment Minister before becoming Immigration Minister last October.

About 20 sitting MNAs from the Liberal party and the Parti Quebecois have also announced they will not run again this year.