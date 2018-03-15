

CTV Montreal





A former chief testified Thursday about the different kinds of violence that persist in her Algonquin community as the inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls continued in Montreal.

Former First Nations chief Adrienne Anichinapeo told the commissioners about the cycle of violence in Kitcisakik, about 90 kilometres south of Val d'Or.

Her mother was married at 14 and was physically abused most of her life.

“I started a therapy in 1993, I believe with a psychiatrist who helped me go through the trauma I went through, the physical violence, the sexual assault, the verbal aggression,” she said.

Kitcisakik is home to about 500 residents, and though it now has its own elementary school, there is still no electricity and no running water.

“We often say men are very violent, but we are all suffering people and this is how I see it today,” she said.

As an adult, Anichinapeo says she experienced harassment before she was chief, during and after.

“I experienced intimidation,” she explained. “The violence that we go through exists in the community. The study that we did for the health centre shows that physical violence, psychological, sexual abuse is between us, it happens amongst us and it's killing us.”

A commissioner remarked on her strength and determination in bringing the matter forward.

“I am very stubborn,” she said. “I am really stubborn, I will not let go.”



On chairs scattered around the inquiry room, there are paper bags to collect the tears being shed, as the painful past is dragged into the light. They'll be burned at a ceremony when the inquiry is over.

The inquiry continues in Montreal Friday.