MLS terminates contract of CF Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic

Major League Soccer has terminated the contract of CF Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic.

An investigation found that he engaged in conduct detrimental to the league and violated his standard player agreement, MLS said Monday in a one-paragraph news release.

Several media outlets reported last week that Miljevic was banned for life from a Quebec amateur indoor soccer league for striking another player in the face.

The 22-year-old Argentine player allegedly used a false name in order to play three games in the league, which is a violation of his MLS contract.

Miljevic saw limited action with CF Montreal this season, recording one assist over 184 minutes.

Messages left with MLS and CF Montreal were not immediately returned.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French Sept. 18, 2023.