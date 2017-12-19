

Doing last minute Christmas shopping this weekend could be a slushy, slippery mess as the forecast is calling for temperatures above freezing on Saturday.

The temperature is set to be cold over the next few days only to start rising late Friday as a low-pressure system moves over southern Quebec.

That will bring precipitation that could be snow, rain, or freezing rain on Saturday depending on the region.

The forecast is currently predicting a drop in temperatures on Saturday evening, going down to seasonal lows for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

More snow could fall on the Montreal region on Monday, Dec. 25.

