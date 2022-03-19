Mission to rescue fox living on ice in the Old Port continues

Animal rescues are still attempting to save the elusive fox living on the ice in Montreal’s Old Port.

Sauvetage Animal Rescue (SAR) set up round two of rescue operations on Friday afternoon by setting up a trap, but to no avail.

The fox is currently floating above the waters at King Edward Quay in Montreal's Old Port. (@gre_gg on Instagram)

As the weather warms, it’s a race against time to save the animal currently floating above the waters at King Edward Quay.

On their Facebook page, SAR said the fox still has a pathway to the dock — but it will be too “dangerous” to make the swim once it melts.

The organization said they will give the fox until Sunday to enter the trap and will re-strategize if this doesn’t work, but notes that sedation will not be part of the plan.

“The animal is too small for a remote sedation according to the vet team,” the Facebook post read.

SAR is asking the public not to interfere with their efforts and to remain silent nearby, so as not to spook the animal.