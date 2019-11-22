Missing woman's body found near her home in Nuns' Island
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 3:47PM EST Last Updated Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:45PM EST
MONTREAL -- Montreal police confirmed that missing 46-year-old woman, Francesca Caroli was found dead Saturday.
Caroli was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 20 at about 8:30 p.m. and police put out a call for the public's assistance in locating her.
Her body was found not far from her home in Cite du Havre, and police do not suspect foul play.