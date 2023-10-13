Missing woman may be disoriented: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public's help to locate a 69-year-old woman living with dementia who has been missing since Thursday.
Chadlia Bouaziz is described as a woman of Tunisian origin, 1.65 m in height, with a medium build, blonde hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen at 1 p.m. near the Jean-Talon Metro, reportedly travelling on foot and by public transport.
Bouaziz was wearing a dark blue jumper, black trousers, black coat, beige hat and dark blue shoes.
Police say she frequents the Island of Montreal and can often be found in the Villeray and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve areas.
She may be disoriented.
Investigators have reason to fear for her health and safety and ask anyone with information to call 911.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian safety ministers issue statement about potential unrest amid Israel-Hamas war
Federal, provincial and territorial public safety ministers have issued a joint statement following "calls for global protest and unrest" from Hamas.
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
BREAKING Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
DEVELOPING A teacher dies and 2 people are wounded in a stabbing in a French school. Terrorism is suspected
A man armed with a knife killed a teacher and wounded two others on Friday at a high school in northern France, an attack being investigated as potential terrorism.
opinion Tom Mulcair: NDP facing some tough decisions over its policies on Israel
At its policy convention this weekend, the NDP will be facing some tough decisions over its policies on Israel, writes former party leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some one million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
DEVELOPING Supreme Court rules against federal environmental impact assessment law
Canada's top court has ruled the federal Impact Assessment Act, also known as Bill C-69, is on balance unconstitutional.
Toronto
-
A solar eclipse will be visible in Ontario this weekend. Here's how best to view it
A partial solar eclipse will cast over Ontario’s skies this weekend.
-
Increased police presence around the GTA today amid tensions over Israel-Hamas war
There is a heightened police presence around the GTA this morning a day after Toronto police said that they would be boosting their visibility around the community in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Truck with raised bed hits overpass, closes lanes on GTA highway
Multiple highway lanes have been closed after a dump truck with a raised bin crashed into a bridge in Markham early Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
Teen charged with manslaughter following death of 11-year-old boy: N.B. RCMP
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 11-year-old boy in Shippagan, N.B., last year.
-
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces, while the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia.
-
A tiny solution to a major housing crisis in Halifax
According to Halifax Mayor Mike Savage, a planned $9.5 million dollar affordable tiny home community, to be built in Lower Sackville, N.S., is an example of finding a creative solution to tackle an important housing problem.
London
-
Lots of twisted metal but fortunately, no injuries.
Five vehicle chain-reaction crash on Adelaide St. at Oxford during morning commute in London.
-
London, Ont. doctor trapped in Gaza volunteers at hospital, urges entry of medical aid
Bader, 47, arrived in Gaza less than two weeks before Hamas militants crossed through Israel’s highly fortified separation fence and killed over 1,300 Israelis in a brutal rampage.
-
Thousands expected in Port Dover for Friday the 13th
Thousands of bikers are expected to ride to Port Dover, Ont. today for Friday the 13th.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family scammed $3,500 trying to rent cottage on Facebook
An Ontario family says they were scammed out of nearly $3,500 after trying to rent a cottage through Facebook Marketplace.
-
Former nun, 97, charged in historical sexual assaults at northern Ont. residential schools
A 97-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges involving sexual assault allegations at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 70s.
-
Three people injured in early morning attack in Timmins
Three adults have been taken to hospital in Timmins following an incident in the early morning hours Friday.
Calgary
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Supreme Court rules against federal environmental impact assessment law
Canada's top court has ruled the federal Impact Assessment Act, also known as Bill C-69, is on balance unconstitutional.
-
Pedestrian struck by CTrain near City Hall station
A pedestrian was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after they were hit by the CTrain on Thursday night.
-
Alberta receives federal money over four years to help fight gender-based violence
The Alberta government is to receive $54 million in federal funding to develop and deploy a 10-year plan to end gender-based violence in Alberta.
Kitchener
-
Thousands expected in Port Dover for Friday the 13th
Thousands of bikers are expected to ride to Port Dover, Ont. today for Friday the 13th.
-
WRDSB says students absent Friday will not be penalized amid online threats related to Israel-Gaza war
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it will be stepping up patrols at faith-based locations and organizations in response to what it calls “global threats online” related to the Israel-Gaza war.
-
'Many sleepless nights': Search continues for missing vulnerable Ont. man
It’s been five months since Nathan, a vulnerable man with down syndrome, was reported missing from Toronto, and his family admits they’ve been having a hard time.
Vancouver
-
‘You don’t need to gatekeep Chinatown’: Community members wants park hours extended, gates unlocked
Some community members in Vancouver's Chinatown say a local park isn’t as accessible as it once was.
-
Health ministers’ summit wraps without major breakthrough
A two-day summit with the country’s health ministers has concluded without a major breakthrough in addressing the health-care crisis.
-
B.C. the best place in Canada to experience Saturday's solar eclipse
Make sure not to sleep in on Saturday, British Columbians. We’re in the best location in Canada to view a partial solar eclipse coming to the Americas on the morning of Oct. 14.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Supreme Court rules against federal environmental impact assessment law
Canada's top court has ruled the federal Impact Assessment Act, also known as Bill C-69, is on balance unconstitutional.
-
Alberta rules out Quebec pension model despite promise to wait for public feedback
Finance Minister Nate Horner says if Alberta abandons the Canada Pension Plan to run its own stand-alone fund, it will not adopt Quebec’s model, which mandates optimizing returns while also investing in the province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and mild...but gusty
The mild streak continues through the weekend. Daytime highs in the mid teens for the next few days in Edmonton (a handful of degrees above average).
Windsor
-
Video shows driver of Chrysler 300 charged with stunt driving
Windsor police have released video of a car driving erratically in a parking lot and crashing into a pole.
-
'We're in a much better position': Monthly labour data paints an encouraging picture in Windsor-Essex
The economy in Windsor-Essex is showing signs of strength despite the unemployment rate ticking up in the latest jobs data report from Statistics Canada.
-
Seven suspects sought in theft incidents
Windsor police asking for the public’s help to identify seven suspects in six separate theft incidents.
Regina
-
'Very powerful experiences': Regina church group's pilgrimage interrupted by outbreak of Israel-Gaza war
As the Israel-Gaza war continues to escalate, it continues to draw attention from people from all over the world, including in Regina.
-
RCMP say one person in custody after Sask. First Nation told to shelter in place
Saskatchewan RCMP say one person is in custody hours after a dangerous persons alert was first issued for a First Nation due to reports of two men in the community with a firearm.
-
Richmound, Sask. man charged with assault following altercation: RCMP
A Richmound, Sask. man has been charged with assault following an altercation on Oct. 7.
Ottawa
-
Increased police presence around Ottawa's Jewish Institutions on Friday
There is a heightened police presence around Jewish institutions and the Jewish community is on a alert today in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Here is the first headliner for the 2024 Ottawa Bluesfest
The first confirmed headliner for the 2024 edition of Ottawa Bluesfest is Tyler Childers.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 13-15
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Dramatic arrest video shows Sask. woman screaming following collision that killed child
An emotional video showing the moment police charged a woman who hit and killed a child played in court on the third day of her trial.
-
RCMP say one person in custody after Sask. First Nation told to shelter in place
Saskatchewan RCMP say one person is in custody hours after a dangerous persons alert was first issued for a First Nation due to reports of two men in the community with a firearm.
-
Saskatoon library asking city council for budget bump to cover new hires
The Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) is expected to ask the city for a 3.49 per cent increase when councillors start mulling the coming budget next month.