Missing woman may be disoriented: Montreal police

Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public's help to locate a 69-year-old woman living with dementia who has been missing since Thursday.

Chadlia Bouaziz is described as a woman of Tunisian origin, 1.65 m in height, with a medium build, blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at 1 p.m. near the Jean-Talon Metro, reportedly travelling on foot and by public transport.

Bouaziz was wearing a dark blue jumper, black trousers, black coat, beige hat and dark blue shoes.

Police say she frequents the Island of Montreal and can often be found in the Villeray and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve areas.

She may be disoriented.

Investigators have reason to fear for her health and safety and ask anyone with information to call 911.