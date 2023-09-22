Missing woman located safely

Montreal

    A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    The elderly woman who was reported missing in St. Leonard was found safe and sound, police say.

    She was located at 5:30 p.m. in Montreal.

