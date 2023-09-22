Montreal

    • Missing woman, 80, last seen in Saint-Leonard

    Eliana Caviedes Madrid was last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. at her home in Saint-Leonard (image: Montreal police handout) Eliana Caviedes Madrid was last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. at her home in Saint-Leonard (image: Montreal police handout)

    Montreal police are requesting help form the public to find a missing 80-year-old woman.

    Eliana Caviedes Madrid was last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. at her home in Saint-Leonard. Her family is worried about her health and safety.

    Police describe Caviedes Madrid as a Hispanic woman who stands 130 cm (4'3'') tall and weighs 50 kg (110 lbs). She has white hair and brown eyes.

    She was wearing a dark grey wool sweater with three buttons, a dark knee-length skirt, brown shoes and glasses.

    Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to call 911 or contact their local police station.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES 'A very exciting day': Zelenskyy speaks to Parliament, Trudeau pledges $650M in Ukraine aid

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is addressing a joint session of Canada's Parliament, making his case for continued support amid Russia's ongoing invasion. In his introductory remarks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million "multi-year commitment that provides predictable, steady support to Ukraine."

    McNaughton is third Ford cabinet minister to resign in past 3 weeks

    Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced on Friday he is stepping away from politics after accepting a job in the private sector. McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet this month, though he said his departure is not connected to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News