Missing woman, 66, last seen in Cote-des-Neiges-NDG

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating a 66-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Bélair Darquise was last seen in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough wearing a black coat, black jeans, black shoes and a beige and green handbag.

She is white with green eyes and gray hair, standing at around 5 feet tall.

Darquise is not from Montreal and police say she could appear disoriented. She speaks English.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or visit their local police station.

Belair Darquise (SPVM)