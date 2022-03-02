Missing toddler of Quebec homicide victim found in Ontario; two arrested

A missing 18-month-old from Quebec and his mother have been found safe and sound in northern Ontario, and two people were arrested at the same time, police say.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the child was located in Hagar, Ont., a small community between North Bay and Sudbury, with two adults -- his mother and another person that was not identified.

The SQ says its officers located the woman's missing vehicle at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and notified Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), who secured the child at 10:45 p.m.

The trio was found at a motel, the owner told CTV News.

Officers told the staff to "remain calm and [pretend] that everything is normal," said Timothy Davis, co-owner of the Rainbow Motel.

"Before they got here, they said don't make any weird movements, act like everything is normal, so we don't, like, set them off."

The force had asked the public for help on Wednesday, at the request of Quebec's Youth Protection agency (DPJ), to find the mother and son after the 32-year-old suddenly left her home in Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury over the weekend.

The toddler's mother is the ex-spouse of a 41-year-old man who was violently killed in his Saint-Isidore home, in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region, sometime between Feb. 13 and 14.

She has legal custody of the child.

The man's death marks the first homicide of the year in Chaudière-Appalaches.

The SQ has not publicly made a link between the missing family and the man's death.

Davis said the couple and a child arrived on Thursday afternoon and checked into the motel. A few hours later, 20 officers arrived and surrounded the room where they were staying, drawing guns.

The other guests at the motel were moved to its far end, he said.