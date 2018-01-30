

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are looking for a teenager who was last seen on Friday.

Mouna Milat, 16, left her school in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough and did not return home.

She is known to take public transit and may be in St. Leonard.

Mouna is 1.55 m tall and weighs 50 kg (5'1", 110 lb). She has brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long black coat with fur trim on its hood, a white backpack, black boots, and navy blue pants with white stripes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 9-1-1 or to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.