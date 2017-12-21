Missing teen left Laval home in November
Adel Fumaki-Ntangu was last seen on Nov. 24
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, December 21, 2017 9:53PM EST
Laval police are asking for help in locating a teenager who went missing in November.
Adel Fumaki-Ntangu, 16, left her home on Nov. 24 and has not been seen since.
Adel stands 1.68 m tall and weighs 61 kg (5'6", 135 lb). She has black hair, black eyes, and her right nostril is pierced.
She speaks French.
Police have searched many areas but had no success in finding her in areas she was known to frequent.
Anyone who has any information about Adel is urged to call 450-662-+INFO (4636).
