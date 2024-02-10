MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Missing teen found 'safe and sound': Montreal police

    SPVM cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) SPVM cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    A Montreal teenager who was reported missing on Saturday has been found "safe and sound," police say.

    Police said a member of the public found the 18-year-old male shortly before 5 p.m.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News