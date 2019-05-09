

The Canadian Press





The Ottawa Police Service says Supreme Court of Canada Justice Clement Gascon has been found safe.

Gascon was reported missing yesterday and police said his family was concerned.

Police have not released details on what happened or where he was found.

A report in La Presse says he is in an Ottawa hospital.

Police say before he was reported missing Gascon was last seen near the Supreme Court building near Parliament Hill.

Last month, the court announced that Gascon would retire in September.

It said he was stepping down for personal and family reasons after five years on the high court.

Before former prime minister Stephen Harper named him to the Supreme Court in 2014, Gascon had been a judge on the Quebec Court of Appeal.

His background was in civil and commercial litigation.