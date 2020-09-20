Advertisement
Missing Quebec hunter found safe and sound after search
Published Sunday, September 20, 2020 7:24AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, September 20, 2020 1:41PM EDT
A Surete du Quebec helicopter is searching the Rouge River for the father of a four-year-old girl who was found drowned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
MONTREAL -- The hunter who went missing on Saturday in the Saint-Maurice wildlife reserve north of Shawinigan in Quebec was found Sunday and appears in good health.
The Surete du Quebec (SQ) helicopter spotted the 44-year-old man around 12:15 p.m.
He was evacuated immediately to have his health assessed, but seems to be in good health, said SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.
Authorities reported that the hunter disappeared around 4 p.m. in the Lac Paulette sector of the wildlife reserve.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2020.