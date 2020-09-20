MONTREAL -- The hunter who went missing on Saturday in the Saint-Maurice wildlife reserve north of Shawinigan in Quebec was found Sunday and appears in good health.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) helicopter spotted the 44-year-old man around 12:15 p.m.

He was evacuated immediately to have his health assessed, but seems to be in good health, said SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

Authorities reported that the hunter disappeared around 4 p.m. in the Lac Paulette sector of the wildlife reserve.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2020.