Missing Que. man last seen in blue Toyota RAV4

Quebec provincial police are asking the public for help to find 37-year-old Daniel Clement, who was last seen on Dec. 1 in Riviere-Rouge, Que.

Clement is five foot eight inches tall (1.73 metres), has brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard.

Police say he's likely traveling in a blue 2006 Toyota RAV4 registered in Quebec with the license plate N92 ZMP.

"His loved ones have reason to fear for his health and safety," read the police press release.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his location should call 911. People can also communicate with the Surete du Quebec anonymously by calling 1 800 659-4264.