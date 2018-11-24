Featured Video
MISSING: Police trying to locate 80-year-old Vaudreuil man
Marcel Seguin, 80, left his home in Vaudreuil-Dorion on Friday evening and has not been seen since. (CTV Montreal)
Published Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:05PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:06PM EST
Montreal Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Marcel Seguin, an 80-year-old Vaudreuil man who has been missing since Friday evening.
Seguin left his home in Vaudreuil-Dorion in a four-door silver Pontiac Sunfire (License: ZQN 539) around 7 p.m. on Friday.
He was later spotted near a store on Morgan St. in Baie-D'Urfe, confused, and asking for directions to get home. According to a witness, he then left in his car, heading in the wrong direction.
On Saturday morning, around 6:30 a.m., Seguin was spotted at a gas station in St-Charles-Borromee. He paid for gas in advance, police said, and then left the gas station without filling up his car.
Seguin's family is concerned for his safety, as he's not known to disappear for an extended period of time.
He is 5'11, with brown eyes and grey hair.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to dial 911.
