A woman from Northern Quebec has been missing in Montreal for more than a week, and investigators are concerned for her safety.

Susie Koneak was last seen on Jan. 28 when she flew into Trudeau airport after coming to the city for medical treatment.

She was supposed to go to Ullivik, the Inuulitsivik health and social services centre that is a short distance away in Dorval, but never made it.

The 44-year-old woman is a teacher in Kuujuaq, and the mother of six children.

A local publication from the Northern Quebec community reported on Tuesday that Koneak had been located and was in touch with family.

Montreal Police, however, say she has not yet be found. The article has since been taken down.

Koneak is about 165 cm tall (5'5"). She has brown hair and green eyes and usually wears eyeglasses.

Her family said she was wearing a pale blue coat when last seen.

Anyone with information can contact police at 9-1-1.