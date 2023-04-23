Missing person: Quebec police search for 52-year-old Laval man

Quebec provincial police (SQ) want you to be on the lookout for a Laval man who went missing on Sunday.

Martin Ferron, 52, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Lac Marsan East in Rivière-Rouge.

He was reportedly driving a blue 2005 Toyota Echo with the Quebec license plate H61 KAH.

Police believe he could be in the Laval area.

Ferron is described as 6 feet tall, 205 pounds, with short dark hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a line of X’s on his left bicep and wears black-framed glasses.

He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, grey jacket, grey joggers, Converse shoes and a black cap.

He also wore a white bracelet from the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital.

Those close to Ferron fear for his health and safety, say police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or the SQ’s Central Criminal Information Centre.