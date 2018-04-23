

CTV Montreal





Montreal police want the public's help in finding a missing man with diabetes.

Renato Marrone, 56, was last seen on Sunday afternoon in St. Leonard.

His family is worried because he has Type 1 diabetes and does not have his medication with him.

Marrone stands 1.82 metres tall and weighs 71 kg (6', 155 lbs) and has brown hair, brown eys, and white skin.

Maronne also has a tattoo on his left shoulder.

He speaks French, English, and Italian.

Anyone with information about Marrone is asked to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.