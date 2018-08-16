Featured Video
Missing man has Alzheimer's
Andre Theoret, 81, has Alzheimer's disease
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 10:03AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 16, 2018 10:04AM EDT
Police are asking for help in locating a missing 81-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease.
Andre Theoret went missing this week from Montreal.
He stands 1.7 m tall and weighs 68 kg with brown eyes, grey hair, and white skin.
He was last seen wearing beige shorts, a blue and white striped shirt, and white sneakers.
Theoret has an OPUS card and may be using that to take public transportation.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1 or to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.