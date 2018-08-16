

CTV Montreal





Police are asking for help in locating a missing 81-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease.

Andre Theoret went missing this week from Montreal.

He stands 1.7 m tall and weighs 68 kg with brown eyes, grey hair, and white skin.

He was last seen wearing beige shorts, a blue and white striped shirt, and white sneakers.

Theoret has an OPUS card and may be using that to take public transportation.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1 or to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.