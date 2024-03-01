MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Missing man, 65, may be in danger without medication: Montreal police

    Keith Robinson, 65, went missing from the Ville-Marie Hospital and suffers from health problems without his medication. Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating him.
    Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 65-year-old man who may be disoriented and in danger of injury.

    Keith Robinson is a white 5'7" man with grey hair and a grey beard.

    He could be wearing a hospital gown.

    "Mr. Robinson has cognitive loss and may be disoriented, in addition to suffering from heart problems," the SPVM said in a news release.

    He left the Ville-Marie Hospital, is homeless and has serious health problems without medication, police say.

    Anyone who sees Robinson is asked to call 911 or visit a neighbourhood police station.  

