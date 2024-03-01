Missing man, 65, may be in danger without medication: Montreal police

Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 65-year-old man who may be disoriented and in danger of injury.

Keith Robinson is a white 5'7" man with grey hair and a grey beard.

He could be wearing a hospital gown.

"Mr. Robinson has cognitive loss and may be disoriented, in addition to suffering from heart problems," the SPVM said in a news release.

He left the Ville-Marie Hospital, is homeless and has serious health problems without medication, police say.

Anyone who sees Robinson is asked to call 911 or visit a neighbourhood police station.