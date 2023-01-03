Missing man, 41, was last seen in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve area

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to locate a 41-year-old man who was reported missing on January 2 and was last seen around 9 p.m. in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve area.

Adam Connelly is believed to have been travelling in a grey 2011, GMC Terrain vehicle with Quebec licence plate, E71 SYD.

He is five feet one inch tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and speaks English and French.

Connelly was wearing a camouflage-style coat, a dark-coloured tuque and may have on aviator-style sunglasses.

According to police investigators, his health and safety may be at risk.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is encouraged to call 911.