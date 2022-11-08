Missing man, 22, last seen in CDN-NDG borough, may be in danger: police

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find a 22-year-old man who was last seen in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough on Nov. 7.

Investigators say they have reasons to fear for his health and safety.

James Patrick Feron Wall was wearing black denim pants when he went missing, a red short-sleeved shirt and a black hoodie with white print. He was also carrying a black shoulder bag.

He is six feet one inch tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his disappearance can call 911 or their local police station.