Missing Longueuil girl, 17, has been found: police
Longueuil police (SPAL) say the 17-year-old girl who went missing from the area on Friday has been found safe.
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
Why some Canadians are switching to a plant-based diet in the new year
As the annual January food trend Veganuary begins, some advocates say plant-based foods are growing in popularity as Canadians are increasingly looking for options to incorporate greater variety into their diet.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for China a 'political move,' says expert
An expert says Canada's requirement of a negative COVID-19 test of travellers from China will not help in preventing new variants or the spread of the virus.
Ontario pharmacists can now prescribe treatments for 13 common ailments
Ontarians with 13 common ailments can skip the doctor's office and head straight to the pharmacist to get a prescription as of today.
8 things we learned from PM Trudeau's year-end interview with Omar Sachedina
CTVNews.ca outlines the key takeaways and notable comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made during his year-end interview with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northern California
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 kilometres southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month.
Ukraine, hit by fresh Russian missiles, faces grim New Year
Ukrainians woke up to a grim 2023 Sunday, reeling from more sirens and fresh missile attacks as the death toll from Russia's massive New Year's Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three.
Toronto
Toronto hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
A baby named Sanjith was born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in Toronto, making them one of the city’s first babies to be delivered in 2023.
Man seriously injured in shooting in Toronto's Greektown area
Toronto police are investigating an early morning shooting in Greektown.
Atlantic
Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
Minimum wage on Prince Edward Island set to increase to $14.50 Sunday
The first of two increases that will boost Prince Edward Island's minimum wage to $15 by the end of the year comes into effect on Sunday.
London
'Life threatening injuries': London Police investigating west end crash
A man if fighting for his life after a crash in the west end of London, Ont. Sunday morning.
'Largest crowd we’ve ever had': 15K people packed Victoria Park for NYE
A combination of great weather, great entertainment and a thirst for a free live gathering lead to an amazing New Year’s Eve Party at Victoria Park.
London mayor announces Mayor's New Year's Honour List 2023
London mayor Josh Morgan is acknowledging members of the community with his annual Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. snowmobilers save a moose that fell through ice
Snowmobilers who were out sledding in an area between Sudbury and Sturgeon Falls, Ont., heard a moose fall through ice. The four men quickly got to work saving it.
How to stick to your New Year's resolutions, according to experts
The time has come to usher in another January and another year. Whether you're a master goal-setter or just someone who wants to start 2023 on a positive note, CTV shares expert tips for keeping your New Year's resolutions.
Calgary
2 Alberta towns merge to create Diamond Valley
There's a new municipality in southern Alberta after a midnight merger transformed Turner Valley and Black Diamond into Diamond Valley.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ranchlands shooting
Homicide detectives are investigating after an early-morning shooting in Ranchlands left one dead and a second person seriously injured.
Hundreds of Calgarians protest Iranian government
Hundreds of Calgarians took to the streets Saturday to protest against the Iranian government.
Kitchener
‘Let’s make this New Years, a New Years without a single fatality’: OPP continue ride checks to crack down on impaired driving
With 2022 coming to a close, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted a video Saturday to reflect on the past year.
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for air travellers coming from China
The federal government has announced it will require a negative COVID-19 test for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
Vancouver
Elderly man killed in New Years Eve house fire in East Vancouver
A man in his 70s is dead after a fire broke out at a home in East Vancouver on New Year's Eve, according to first responders.
We will not be intimidated: A New Year's message from our newsroom
In the face of increased hostility towards the news media in 2022, CTV Vancouver's dogged reporters "dug into investigations and pursued answers with a renewed sense of purpose," writes news director Ethan Faber.
Vancouver airport to test wastewater on flights from China for COVID-19
As Canada brings in new COVID-19 restrictions for travellers arriving from China, a wastewater testing program for arriving flights is being expanded to Vancouver.
Edmonton
'It's bittersweet': Ukrainian Free Store closes during move to new location
It's a new year, new location for the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers, which has closed temporarily while it prepares to move to a bigger space.
Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers
Credit Connor Hellebuyck for being able to stifle the offensive output of the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
Windsor
Windsor police looking to identify suspect after man shot twice near downtown
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a 36-year-old man was shot twice in the leg near the downtown area in the afternoon of New Year's Eve.
What’s open and closed on New Year’s Day in Windsor
As Windsor residents mark the start of 2023, there are some closures to keep in mind due to the statutory holiday in the province.
Wrong-way driver on E.C. Row Expressway charged with impaired driving after crash
Windsor police say a wrong-way driver on E.C. Row Expressway has been charged with impaired driving after a collision in the early morning hours on New Year’s Day.
Regina
Top 5 feel good stories of 2022 in Sask.
In a year filled with often-unpleasant news headlines, there were also some stories that emerged that added some much-needed positivity and inspiration.
Here are the top stories of 2022 from CTV Regina
Tragedy at a Sask. First Nation, a high profile amber alert, cattle killed by lightning and a discussion on provincial autonomy. These were just some of the stories from a high profile year for news in Saskatchewan.
NEW
NEW | Aura Lee MacPherson named CTV Regina's 2022 Citizen of the Year
Aura Lee MacPherson has been named CTV Regina’s Citizen of the Year for 2022.
Ottawa
The first babies of 2023 in Ottawa and the Outaouais
Ottawa's first baby of 2023 was born at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus at 12:06 a.m., while the first baby of the year in the Outaouais was born at 1:23 a.m. Sunday.
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over New Year's
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
Senators for sale and LRT rolls into Riverside South: Six stories to watch in Ottawa in 2023
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at six stories to watch in Ottawa in 2023.
-
With bad weather and flight cancellations wreaking havoc across the country, one couple is left scrambling to make alternate plans for their upcoming destination wedding.
-
Workers have completed grading the streets in nearly five neighbourhoods as of Sunday morning, according to the City of Saskatoon.
It's a boy: Saskatoon welcomes first baby of the year
The first baby born in Saskatoon in 2023 is a boy.