

CTV Montreal





One of the teenagers whose disappearance from a Laval group home in 2016 sparked a debate about how the province cares for youth in group homes has once again vanished.

Kelly Martin Nolet, 16 years old, left her Laval home on Friday Feb. 23 to meet a friend but she never arrived.

Her family is worried about her health and safety because of her history.

Kelly could be found in Laval, Montreal, or outside of the province at this point.

Kelly is 16 years old, and when last seen her hair was dyed red.

She has blue-green eyes and a tattoo of an AK-47 with the words "Only God can judge me" on her right forearm.

She stands 1.55 m and weighs 55 kg (5'1", 120 lbs).

Anyone who has seen Kelly is urged to call Laval's Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636).