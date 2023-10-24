MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Missing Kahnawake man's body found lifeless near highway

    Tekanatoken Lahache, 27, was last seen on Oct. 21, 2023 and police on the South Shore are asking the public's assistance in locating him. Tekanatoken Lahache, 27, was last seen on Oct. 21, 2023 and police on the South Shore are asking the public's assistance in locating him.

    The lifeless body of a man reported missing on Montreal's South Shore was found on Tuesday.

    Tekanatoken Lahache, 27, was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Châteauguay, the neighbouring municipality to his home community of Kahnawake.

    A search party was organized on Tuesday to look for Lahache, and his body was found in a wooded area near Highway 138 in Kahnawake, a news release from the Kahnawake Peacekeepers said.

    "The events that led to Mr. Lahache's passing are still being investigated, and the cause of death has yet to be determined," the release said.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News