Missing five-year-old boy found after search in heavily wooded Charlevoix park
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 5:24PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 26, 2020 6:16PM EDT
A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL -- Police have now found a five-year-old boy who went missing this afternoon in a wooded area of a Charlevoix provincial park.
The boy disappeared around 1 pm. in the Parc national des Grands-Jardins, near Route 381 about an hour and a half northeast of Quebec City.
He was lost in an area of the park that is heavily forested, provincial police say, during a moment of inattention by his parents.
Police searched with a canine unit before locating the boy by early evening.