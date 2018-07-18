Missing fishermen in Lac St. Louis
The Sureté du Quebec was searching Lac St. Louis on Wednesday July 18, 2018 for a pair of missing fishermen (CTV Montreal/JL Boulch)
Search and rescue crews went onto Lac St. Louis early Wednesday in an attempt to locate two missing men.
The two men, both in their thirties, were last seen Monday evening around Melocheville, at the southwest end of the lake.
Their empty boat turned up Tuesday morning but there has not been any sign of the men since.
One of the men had no experience fishing from a boat.