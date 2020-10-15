SOREL-TRACY, QUE -- The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is confirming that a missing man in his 80s has been found dead.

Jacques Duman, 84, had been missing since last Tuesday in Sorel-Tracy, in the Monteregie region of Quebec.

The man’s body was pulled form the Richelieu River near do le Reine St. close to his home.

The circumstances leading to his death are so far unclear. An autopsy will be performed.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2020.