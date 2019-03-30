Featured Video
Missing: Denis Champagne, 65, last seen in Repentigny
Denis Champagne, 65, missing since Friday afternoon in Pointe-Aux-Trembles. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, March 30, 2019 9:36AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 30, 2019 9:51AM EDT
Police are appealing to the public to locate a potentially vulnarable man last seen at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Denis Champagne, 65, was driving a white Jeep Cherokee and was last seen near home in Pointe-aux-Trembles.
The SPVM says Champagne has depression and has previously expressed suicidal thoughts.
He's known to frequent a billards hall in Repentigny.
Champagne is caucasian, has grey hair and brown eyes, and is French-speaking.
He stands 5'6 and weighs approximately 169 lbs.
Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is urged to call 911.
