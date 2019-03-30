

CTV Montreal





Police are appealing to the public to locate a potentially vulnarable man last seen at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Denis Champagne, 65, was driving a white Jeep Cherokee and was last seen near home in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

The SPVM says Champagne has depression and has previously expressed suicidal thoughts.

He's known to frequent a billards hall in Repentigny.

Champagne is caucasian, has grey hair and brown eyes, and is French-speaking.

He stands 5'6 and weighs approximately 169 lbs.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is urged to call 911.