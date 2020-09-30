MONTREAL -- A New York couple in their 70s who went missing were found in Quebec on Tuesday -- and provincial police think they were abducted.

Five suspects, aged 36 to 75, have been arrested in connection to the case. They are all residents of Quebec.

Prior to being found, James Helm Sr. and Sandra Helm were last seen last Sunday night and there were concerns for their safety.

In a message posted to Twitter, Quebec provincial police (SQ) confired they found the couple from Moira, New York safe and sound. The police reportedly found them in the Magog area around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Le couple de disparus de l’État de NY a été retrouvé sain et sauf par nos policiers vers 17h dans le secteur de Magog.

Cette disparition est considérée comme un enlèvement l’enquête a été confiée au Service des enquêtes sur les crimes contre la personne. 3 individus sont détenus — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) September 29, 2020

The Crimes Against the Person Investigation Department is treating this case as a kidnapping. The United States Federal Police (FBI), Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), New York State Police Department, Akwesasne Mohawk Police Department and various municipal police forces also participated in the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2020.