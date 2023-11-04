Missing 94-year-old Montrealer found safe: police
The 94-year-old woman reported missing to Montreal police on Saturday has been found.
Police say the woman, who had last been seen in the Ville-Marie borough, was discovered safe and sound.
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects U.S. push for a pause in fighting
Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing at least 40 people and wounding dozens, health officials said. The strike came as Israel said it would press on with its offensive to crush the territory's Hamas rulers, despite U.S. appeals for a pause to get aid to desperate civilians.
A Philippine radio anchor is fatally shot while on Facebook livestream watched by followers
A radio anchor was fatally shot by a man inside his southern Philippine station Sunday in a brazen attack that was witnessed by people watching the program live on Facebook.
A Ukrainian missile strike on a shipyard in Crimea damages a Russian ship
The Russian military said a Ukrainian missile strike on a shipyard in annexed Crimea had damaged a Russian ship.
German police advise travellers to avoid Hamburg airport due to an ongoing hostage situation
German police advised travellers on Sunday not to use Hamburg airport due to a developing hostage situation.
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing dozens
Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing dozens of people, health officials said. The strikes came as the U.S. is urging Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.
No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure
Canadians awaiting word on when they can leave the war-torn Gaza Strip by crossing into Egypt still don't appear to have the green light to begin their journey home.
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
Many veterinarians in Canada are facing extreme burnout and declining mental health
Veterinarians in Canada say they are experiencing extreme burnout and plummeting mental health due to staff shortages, a booming number of animal patients and the round-the-clock stress of the job.
DEVLOPING
DEVLOPING Large fire breaks out at under-construction townhouse complex in Vaughan, nearby residences evacuated
Firefighters are battling a large fire that broke out early Sunday morning at an under-construction townhouse complex in Vaughan.
Deficits and documents: Here’s what happened at Ontario’s Queen’s Park this week
Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week.
Woman found without vital signs inside Whitby home, male in police custody
A male is in police custody after a woman was located without vital signs inside a home in Whitby on Saturday night.
P.E.I. Premier says homeless support centre must move, but cannot close
A controversial homeless support centre in Charlottetown is set to be moved after the current location has faced fierce criticism from neighbours, who’ve made accusations of crime, open-air drug use, and harassment.
Man dies following ATV crash in Taxis River, N.B.
RCMP in New Brunswick say a 56-year-old man has died following an all-terrain-vehicle crash in Taxis River, N.B., on Saturday.
Railway reaction in Cape Breton after CN invests in long-discontinued line
Word that CN has purchased a stake in the Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway which has been abandoned for nearly a decade has some wondering whether the Island portion of the line may one day be revitalized after all.
An unusual union: Climate activists join forces with pro-Palestine demonstrators at Vic Park
It was a case of strange bedfellows at London’s Victoria Park Saturday afternoon, as climate activists joined forces with pro-Palestinian demonstrators.
Fatal collision claims life of 18-year-old
Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of an 18-year-old Saturday morning.
Man allegedly brandishes knife at security guard
A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife while dealing with a security guard in Sarnia Saturday morning.
Northern police offer safety tips, stress importance of paying attention as clocks fall back
Police in northern Ontario are urging drivers to pay attention out on the roads with the clocks set to roll back on Sunday.
Average rental prices in Canada surge to records highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada reached a new high with the average asking price of $2,149 per month, according to a new report compiled by a Canadian rental listings website.
Parental rights, AHS and pension promises underline annual UCP gathering
Premier Danielle Smith, in a speech to her party delegates, promised to fight the feds and build Alberta, but got the loudest applause when she promised to keep parents in control of their child’s education.
Human remains found in vehicle in Bow Valley Provincial Park
Human remains were found Friday in a vehicle in Bow Valley Provincial Park.
Memorial for Making Treaty 7 founding member Troy Emery Twigg to be held Saturday at Fort Calgary
Making Treaty 7 and Native Earth Performing Arts are hosting a memorial service Saturday afternoon for Troy Emery Twigg.
‘This really opens physician’s eyes’: KW Chamber of Commerce touring future doctors at recruitment event
The need for doctors is becoming more desperate. A recent report by the Ontario College of Family Physicians forecasts that by 2026, 4.4 million people will be without a family doctor.
Local Hindu youth group donates 400 meals to those in need
For the fourth year, high schools students with the Radha Krishna Mandir and Cultural Centre (RKMCC) youth group prepared and donated more than 400 meals to local organizations.
Police lay impaired driving charge following crash with WRPS cruiser
A 27-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he drove through a road closed sign and struck an police officer’s vehicle.
Vancouver police say notorious sex offender wanted Canada-wide
A high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver Saturday is now wanted Canada-wide.
Vancouver rally among global demonstrations calling for ceasefire to support Palestinian people
Thousands of people rallied at the Vancouver Art Gallery late Saturday morning, one of dozens of demonstrations across the globe calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war to allow for humanitarian aid.
Triple-game weekend for Vancouver sports fans
It is a jam-packed weekend of sports in Vancouver, with three major league games taking place downtown.
'The most Edmonton experience I've ever had': Hundreds of transit lovers show up to ride first Southeast Valley Line LRT
Hundreds of transit-loving Edmontonians showed up to ride the first train of the Valley Line Southeast LRT long before the crack of dawn Saturday.
Gaza ceasefire calls echoed in Edmonton: 'Do the right thing'
Thousands gathered in Churchill Square in downtown Edmonton on Saturday to participate in a global call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Second batch of data stolen in hospital ransomware attack appears to have been leaked
A notorious ransomware group called ‘Daixin Team' who claims to be behind the recent cyberattack impacting five southwestern Ontario hospitals appears to have published a second batch of data.
Pro-Palestine rally held near university
Windsor police say they are aware of a planned demonstration near the University of Windsor on Saturday.
Stellantis workers to vote on new tentative deal
Stellantis workers from Windsor Assembly Plant are voting on a new tentative deal Saturday.
Sask. Party hosts Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre at annual convention
At the annual Sask. Party convention, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre took to the podium as a guest speaker in Regina.
Regina police investigate after man found with serious injuries
Regina police are investigating after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries early Saturday morning
Province giving family doctors $20M boost ahead of new payment model
The province is giving one-time funding of $20 million to family physicians as a stopgap measure before Saskatchewan moves to a new payment model based on blended capitation.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING A look at the many motions prepared for Lansdowne 2.0
After two days of marathon meetings on the $419-million plan for Lansdowne 2.0, Ottawa city councillors are taking a week to review dozens of motions before the next round of debate.
Thousands gather in Ottawa in biggest pro-Palestine rally since Israel-Hamas war began
Four weeks after the Israel-Hamas war began, a large crowd in downtown Ottawa called for a ceasefire and expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Ottawa Girl Guides honour fallen soldiers
On Saturday, Ottawa Girl Guides placed poppies on the headstones of fallen soldiers at the National Military Cemetery. It was part of a special ceremony marking the start of Veterans' Week.
'Not tasting one day of real jail': Criminal defence lawyer calls Dawn Walker sentence 'very, very light'
The jail sentence for a Saskatoon woman who abducted her son and staged their disappearance is “very, very light,” according to criminal defence lawyer Ari Goldkind.