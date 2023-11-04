MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Missing 94-year-old Montrealer found safe: police

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

    The 94-year-old woman reported missing to Montreal police on Saturday has been found. 

    Police say the woman, who had last been seen in the Ville-Marie borough, was discovered safe and sound. 

    Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing dozens

    Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing dozens of people, health officials said. The strikes came as the U.S. is urging Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.

