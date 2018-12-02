Featured Video
Missing 84-year-old man found safe and sound
Anthony Kanellakos went missing on Sunday morning, but was found later in the day
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, December 2, 2018 4:17PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 2, 2018 4:35PM EST
84-year-old Anthony Kanellakos has been found safe and sound in Lancaster, Ont.
On Sunday morning the SPVM asked the public to keep an eye out for him after he left Dollard des Ormeaux in his car and then wasn't seen.
Kanellakos suffers from memory loss and his family was worried about his safety.
On Sunday afternoon, the Kanellakos family confirmed that he was spotted in Lancaster, 91 km southwest of Montreal.
