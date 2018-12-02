

CTV Montreal





84-year-old Anthony Kanellakos has been found safe and sound in Lancaster, Ont.

On Sunday morning the SPVM asked the public to keep an eye out for him after he left Dollard des Ormeaux in his car and then wasn't seen.

Kanellakos suffers from memory loss and his family was worried about his safety.

On Sunday afternoon, the Kanellakos family confirmed that he was spotted in Lancaster, 91 km southwest of Montreal.