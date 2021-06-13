Advertisement
Missing 79-year-old woman found safe and sound
Published Sunday, June 13, 2021 1:54PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 14, 2021 11:21AM EDT
MONTREAL -- The 79-year-old woman who was reported missing has been located safe and sound.Bourbonnais was last seen Saturday around noon as she was leaving to go to Vaudreuil-Dorion from Les Cedres.
Police reported Jeannine Giroux Bourbonnais missing on Sunday. She was found south of Ottawa and transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.