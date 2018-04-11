Missing 79-year-old man found
Alfred Caron
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 9:26PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 12, 2018 10:21AM EDT
UPDATED: Alfred Caron was found on Thursday morning in good health, according to police.
Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old man.
Alfred Caron was last seen the morning of April 11 in a garage of Pie-IV Blvd. near 41st St. in Saint-Michel.
He has not been seen since and police say his safety may be in jeopardy and he may be lost or confused.
Caron is a white man, 170 centimetres tall (5’7”), 105 kilograms (232 lbs.) with blue eyes and white hair. He is French speaking.
He was last seen wearing pants and a dark blue coat.
He drives a bronze 2013 Hyundai Elantra, Quebec licence plate E38 KDD.
Anyone with information about his disappearance is urged to call 911 or make an anonymous phone call to Info-Crime at 514 393-1133.
Latest Montreal News
- A month after Ariel Kouakou disappeared, father calls for dedicated kidnapping police unit
- REM construction officially underway as headaches for commuter train users loom
- Zuckerberg faces 'Grandpa' questions from lawmakers
- Aspiring female, Muslim police officer sparks political sniping
- First victim of Humboldt Broncos crash to be buried on Thursday