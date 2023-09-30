Montreal

    • Missing 74-year-old woman found safe: SPVM

    A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    A 74-year-old woman reported missing from Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Saturday has been found safe.

     

    Montreal police say she was found in the Saint-Laurent borough on Sunday afternoon.

     

    Investigators had set up a mobile command post in the area earlier in the day to gather information.

