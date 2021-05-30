MONTREAL -- A septuagenarian who went missing on Saturday while fishing has been found safe and sound.

At noon on Sunday, a Surete du Quebec helicopter located the stuck vehicle of Donat Picard, a 74-year-old man from La Sarre.

Picard was last seen on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. while going fishing in the Villebois area.

The SQ helicopter had been called in to help with the search due to the size of the area in which Picard was missing in.

