

CTV Montreal





*UPDATE* The boy was located by authorities on Monday evening.

The Surete du Quebec is appealing to the public to locate a missing child.

Zachary Bourgon, 7, was last seen at 11:55 a.m. on Monday, near 201st Street in Shawinigan.

He could have wandered off on foot, the SQ says.

The child has short brown hair and brown eyes, stands 4'7. and weighs 68lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater with red on the back, and pale shorts with blue and orange sneakers.

The boy was wearing black glasses at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.