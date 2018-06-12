The disappearance of a 59-year-old woman five days ago is causing her family distress, Montreal police said.

Johanne Larocque left her supervised living center in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie on June 7 around 8:30 p.m.

She has not been seen since, and alone on the streets, police say Larocque is "vulnerable."

They have reason to believe that she is lost. and fear for her safety. She has a multitude of health problems, treated by medication, that could worsen the longer she goes without proper treatment.

Her behaviour can be "unpredictable," according to the SPVM.

Larocque is 5'4, weighs 187 lbs, and has white hair and blue eyes.

On the night of her disappearance, Larocque was wearing a sweater with a t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to dial 911.