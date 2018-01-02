

CTV Montreal





UPDATED: According to the SPVM, Joel Belanger was found in Cote-Des-Neiges on Wednesday.

Montreal police are appealing to the public to help locate Joel Belanger, 53, a white man last seen on December 29 in Cote-des-Neiges.

Belanger is receiving court-ordered treatment in hospital, under strict instructions not to leave. He was expected to return to hospital on January 1, but did not turn up.

SPVM investigators and Belanger's medical treatment team fear for his safety, especially considering the extreme cold sweeping the city.

Belanger was last seen wearing a black jacket, a hospital gown, and brown pants. He stands 5'8, weighs 198 lbs and has brown eyes and hair. He is French-speaking.

Anyone with information regarding Belanger's location is urged to contact Info-Crime anonymously at 514-393-1133.