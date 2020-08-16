MONTREAL -- The Montreal police (SPVM) said that 22-year-old Lariviere Duguay has been found. She was missing since Wednesday.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the young woman was located on Saturday in Valleyfield around 10 a.m. and was unharmed.

Police put out the missing person report Friday when she went missing from her home in Anjou on Aug. 12.

Duguay was in "top shape," according to Chevrefils, when found.