Advertisement
Missing 22-year-old woman found safely in Valleyfield
Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 8:03AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, August 16, 2020 10:10AM EDT
A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL -- The Montreal police (SPVM) said that 22-year-old Lariviere Duguay has been found. She was missing since Wednesday.
SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the young woman was located on Saturday in Valleyfield around 10 a.m. and was unharmed.
Police put out the missing person report Friday when she went missing from her home in Anjou on Aug. 12.
Duguay was in "top shape," according to Chevrefils, when found.