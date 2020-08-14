Advertisement
Missing 22-year-old found safely
Published Friday, August 14, 2020 12:09PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 19, 2020 2:57PM EDT
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. Montreal police will unveil its new street checks policy today, months after a damning independent report last year found evidence of systemic bias linked to race is present in who they decide to stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL --
UPDATE: The missing 22-year-old woman was found safely.