Missing 16-year-old girl reported missing in Montreal spotted in Calgary

A 16-year-old girl reported missing in Montreal earlier this month has been spotted in Calgary.

Calgary police say Zhen Ni Feng was last seen in the northwest community of Hawkwood and is linked to a 2017 grey Kia Forte with the Quebec plate E81 TKJ.

Officers in Calgary are joining the search to find her.

Feng was previously last seen in Montreal on March 12 near the corner of Monkland Avenue and Cavendish Boulevard in the city's NDG neighbourhood.

She was wearing a black coat, blue pants and white shoes.

Montreal police say her family fears for her health and safety,

Feng is described as an Asian youth with dark hair, approximately five feet tall, and 110 pounds. She speaks English and French.

Placeholder: On Patrol dotplug id: 7.764364

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police.