MONTREAL -- Laval police (SPL) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who may be in Toronto and in danger.

The SPL said in a news release that Ghita Ammari left her home Dec. 11 and has not returned.

"Because of her age and bad company, authorities fear for her safety," the SPL said.

Le SPL est toujours à la recherche de Ghita Ammari, âgée de 15 ans. L’enquête démontre qu’elle pourrait possiblement se trouver sur le territoire de Toronto.



➕ d’info https://t.co/aUuDPmujLN pic.twitter.com/aynRFnyYkd — Police Laval (@policelaval) January 14, 2022

She speaks French and is around five feet six inches tall, weighing approximately 132 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and her right nostril is pierced.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call the SPL's info line at 450-662-4636 or dial 911 and note the file LVL 211211-067.