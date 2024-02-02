Missing 14-year-old boy with autism found safe: Montreal police
A 14-year-old boy with autism who went missing on Friday has been found safe and sound, according to Montreal police.
The boy was found a few hours after the SPVM asked for the public's help locating him.
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
U.S. hits hard at militias in Iraq and Syria, retaliating for fatal drone attack
The U.S. military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias Friday, in the opening salvo of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend, officials told The Associated Press.
Italian mafia boss who escaped prison by tying bed sheets together arrested during romantic dinner in France
Marco Raduano, the 40-year-old boss of the Gargano Mafia in the southern Italian region of Puglia, was caught Thursday outside a luxury restaurant in Bastia, Corsica, where he was dining with a female companion.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
Judge sets aside ruling that granted U.S. trans woman's refugee status in Canada
An American transgender woman says she plans to appeal a Federal Court ruling that overturned the decision granting her refugee status in Canada and sent it back for redetermination.
Carl Weathers, who starred in 'Rocky' movies and 'The Mandalorian,' dies
Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Predator' and teaching golf in 'Happy Gilmore,' has died. He was 76.
NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.
Trudeau calls Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's transgender policies 'the most' anti-LGBTQ2S+ in Canada
There are a lot of issues preoccupying Canadians' lives that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith could be working to address instead of 'fighting' against transgender youth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
W5 Video shows Ontario 'crypto king' associate refusing to hand over phone found in toilet caddy
A video displayed as evidence in court shows an associate of the so-called Ontario ‘crypto king’ refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators after hiding it in a toilet caddy during a court-ordered search at his girlfriend’s Oshawa, Ont. home, resulting in five months of jail time for the 27-year-old.
Video shows water being pumped into new stretch of river that will reshape Toronto's waterfront
Aerial footage is giving a glimpse into the reshaping of Toronto's waterfront as the city begins pumping water to flood the new mouth of the Don River.
Pallet shelters nearly in place in Lower Sackville, N.S.
The Pallet shelters are almost all in place at Beacon House in Lower Sackville, N.S.
N.B. couple overcomes homelessness, addiction: 'If you don’t lose hope, you can change your life'
Mark Blackburn and Korlaia Paul have overcome homelessness, beaten addiction and now have affordable housing and full-time jobs.
Hundreds gather to question P.E.I. health minister on ICU closure
Hundreds of people from across Prince Edward Island packed into a Summerside convention room Thursday night to express their concerns over the state of critical care at the Prince County Hospital and, by extension, the state of island health care as a whole.
More services or more cuts? London, Ont.’s budget committee gets to work
‘I think council should focus squarely on the changes they want to make’: What role will a ‘strong mayor’ veto play in this year’s budget process?
Fire damages Mt. Brydges home
District Chief Mike Bedard said flames were confined to the basement of the home and there is smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
Emotional victim impact statement by young man in life-altering hit-and-run
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
Warm weather melts the best-laid plans of winter festival planners
The spring-like weather has been great for dog owners, but unfortunately, it's taking a toll on a few winter events, even in the mountains.
Calgary firefighters rescue woman who fell down embankment during dog walk
Paramedics took a woman in her 40s to hospital on Friday after she fell down an embankment in the community of McKenzie Lake.
Mysterious robocall survey polling Albertans on parental consent for abortions
A mysterious phone survey is making the rounds in Alberta, asking residents if minors should need parental consent to get an abortion -- but it's not clear who initiated the campaign.
Human remains found in Guelph park, say police
Guelph police say human remains were found in Preservation Park on Thursday afternoon.
‘Very tough to see’: Cambridge, Ont. man leads delegation including MPs on trip to Middle East
A handful of Members of Parliament are back on Canadian soil after a trip to the Middle East, where they got a firsthand look at how people in the region are living.
‘It’s a wonderful feeling’: Memorial to fallen soldiers finds new home in Breslau
A large tribute to Canada’s military has found a new home in Breslau.
Man seriously injured in daylight shooting, Surrey RCMP say
Police are investigating a daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C., that left a man seriously injured Friday.
Full parole denied for B.C. double-murderer after tense hearing
A man convicted in the double-killings of a high school friend’s mother and grandmother in a murder-for-hire plot has been denied full parole.
UBC study shows promising evidence of exercise benefits for cancer patients
Fernanda Hannah and Natalie Lipschultz both participated in a UBC study looking at the benefits of exercise for those living with or recovering from cancer.
Alberta premier's policy changes around trans youth could be harmful: doctors
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
Sohi to return to Edmonton City Hall on Monday along with some councillors and staff
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will return to city hall next week, along with some councillors and municipal staff, the city said in a Friday news release.
19-year-old woman shot by Edmonton police had a knife: ASIRT
A 19-year-old woman who was shot by police last month had a knife, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says.
Transit Windsor users urged to come up with 'plan B' as strike deadline looms
The clock is ticking on a possible Transit Windsor Strike. As the deadline for a deal fast approaches, people who rely on the service are scrambling to figure out how to get around.
City of Windsor 2024 Budget finalized with 3.91 per cent tax hike
The City of Windsor 2024 Budget has been finalized and adopted after public delegations, council amendments and final calculations by city administration.
1,600 unfilled manufacturing jobs in Windsor-Sarnia corridor with more to come
A manufacturing industry group is calling on the province to strengthen its measures to meet the growing gap of skilled workers in the sector as new plants come online to supply the electrified automotive revolution.
Students stage walkout in support of Sask. teachers amid stalled contract talks
A large group of students marched on the legislative building in Regina on Friday in support of teachers.
Regina industrial accident leaves one dead, another injured
One person is dead and another injured following an industrial accident Friday morning at Tubello Stoneworks, a business on the 400 block of McDonald Street, Regina police said.
City bus hits traffic light in Regina, minor injuries: Police
Crews are responding to a collision near the University of Regina after a city bus hit a traffic light.
Tenants won renoviction dispute prior to Sandy Hill fire
Two tenants of a Sandy Hill townhome have lost most of what they own after escaping a fire in Sandy Hill early Thursday morning.
Ottawa Police issue warning over high-risk 'violent' offender living in Centretown
The Ottawa Police Service is warning residents of a violent offender who poses a risk to the community, particularly women, currently living in Centretown.
Canada's best chefs compete at 2024 Canadian Culinary Championship in Ottawa
The Canadian Culinary Championship has returned to the Shaw Centre, seeing 10 of the country’s best chefs facing off in a battle for glory.
First Nation leaders renew calls for policing following Sask. stabbing inquest
Following recommendations from the James Smith Cree Nation inquest, First Nation leadership is renewing calls for its own police force.
Here's how other provinces have handled classroom size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has repeatedly made reference to classroom complexity measures being commonplace across Canada. But how exactly have other province's handled this issue?