Montreal

    • Missing 14-year-old boy with autism found safe: Montreal police

    A 14-year-old boy with autism who went missing on Friday has been found safe and sound, according to Montreal police.

    The boy was found a few hours after the SPVM asked for the public's help locating him. 

